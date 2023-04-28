STONINGTON — East Lyme had Stonington High circled on its 2023 schedule perhaps a few hours after the ECC Tournament semifinals last May.
The Bears upset the gold standard of ECC boys lacrosse on a Ben Massengale overtime goal in the tourney semifinals last year.
Stonington fell a goal short of winning the tournament against Waterford, but the win over the Vikings, ECC champions for eight of the last 10 years, ranks as one of the highlights in Stonington lacrosse history.
East Lyme made a statement Thursday in the lone regular-season game between the ECC's perceived top two teams. The Vikings broke open a 2-2 tie after one quarter with five unanswered second-quarter goals and rolled to a 13-5 victory, handing Stonington its first loss in eight games this year.
"The ECC tournament loss was mentioned," East Lyme coach Gary Wight said, fighting back a grin. "That was a heartbreaker for us. They won the game and beat us, but we're focusing on this year."
This year pitted a 7-0 Stonington team with many key players back against a 5-4 East Lyme squad. The comparative records revealed nothing, considering the Class M Vikings stack up their non-league schedule with games against cross-state powerhouses.
"The (Southern Connecticut Conference) teams are quick and talented, but that's why we play them," Wight said. "We play a lot of teams out of conference to get better."
If incentive was in East Lyme's favor, so was the fact that Stonington faceoff specialist, Will French, missed the game with an illness. East Lyme's five-goal surge to turn the game around in the second quarter largely resulted from winning eight of 11 faceoffs.
"I trust my players when they say they're sick because I don't want them to come to school and get everyone else sick," Stonington coach Connor Doyle said. "We missed him. We were on defense for about 10 of 12 minutes there in the second."
Cam Elenteny and Tyler Simao scored in the first quarter for the 2-2 tie. The Vikings were sharp-shooters in the next 12 minutes, when five players scored a goal apiece while covered — and at times at severe angles — against Bear goalie Andrew Whitman.
Jack Keating, Reagan Pierce, Sawyer Tighe, Juan Moroba and Drew Sager each scored for East Lyme.
"They're good shooters," Doyle said. "They'll punish you if you don't pay attention. We struggled on faceoffs and on turnovers and got in a hole."
East Lyme didn't relent in the third quarter with a 4-0 edge to lead, 11-2, heading into the fourth. Viking goalie Spencer Sherman stopped a handful of Bear shots from point-blank range to prevent any momentum shifts.
The Bears finally snapped a long drought when Ben Massengale scored two fourth-quarter goals. Ethan Mahoney added a last-minute score to close out the 13-5 loss.
Stonington, an ECC Division II team, won't play East Lyme again unless they meet in the ECC Tournament. That's a strong possibility, Doyle believes.
"We'll see them again," Doyle said. "We're not discouraged by this result. We'll learn from it and try to get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.