NEW LONDON — Robbie Darling of Westerly scored four goals and had an assist for the Williams School in the championship game of the Housatonic Valley Athletic League boys lacrosse playoffs on May 20.
Williams beat Harvey School of Katonah, N.Y., 17-6, to win the title.
Sterling Frost of Pawcatuck played well on defense in the win, controlling eight ground balls. The Blues finished the season 10-4, 7-1 in the HVAL.
Frost and Darling were both captains.
— Keith Kimberlin
