CUMBERLAND — Cumberland scored the first 10 goals of the game and beat Westerly High, 19-2, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Friday.
Andrew Pietraszka and Matthew Horton scored for Westerly. Liam Cody and Eric Fusaro had assists.
Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy faced 47 shots and made 17 saves.
Cumberland improved to 5-3, 5-1 Division II. Westerly (1-7, 1-5) next hosts Mt. Hope on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
