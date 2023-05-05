EAST PROVIDENCE — Liam Cody and Caleb Williams scored three goals each as Westerly High defeated Providence Country Day-St. Raphael Academy, 10-4, in a Division III boys lacrosse game on Friday.
Williams also had two assists and Cody one. Lance Williams scored twice. Alex Luzzi and Matt Horton each scored a goal.
Westerly goalie Ryder Casady faced 13 shots and finished with nine saves.
PCD-SRA is now 3-5, 3-5. Westerly (9-0, 9-0) next hosts Mt. Hope on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.