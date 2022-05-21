WOOD RIVER JCT. — Charlie Krause scored five goals and Chariho High put up seven in the fourth quarter to pull away from Cumberland for a 15-11 Division II boys lacrosse victory Saturday.
The match was tied 8-8 before the final period, when the Chargers outscored the Clippers 7-3.
"We were able to get quite a few transition goals," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "Their defense was pressuring out and we were able to take advantage of one-on-one opportunities."
Krause also contributed two assists. Konnor Perrin finished with three goals and two assists. Max Marshall scored three times. Nate Ballard had two goals and four assists, and Nigel Palmer had a goal and two assists.
Jackson Hernandez added three assists, and Nate Mallon had one. Goalie Adam Leander made 13 saves.
Cumberland dropped to 9-5, 9-3 Division II. Chariho (9-6, 8-5) has qualified for the Division II tournament. Pairings will be finalized Monday night.
— Keith Kimberlin
