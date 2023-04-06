WOOD RIVER JCT. — Prout outscored Chariho High by six goals in the first half and held off the Chargers in the second to emerge with a 15-14 win in a Division II boys lacrosse match Thursday.
Chariho trailed 10-4 at the half, but reduced the deficit to three, 11-8, at the end of the third quarter.
"We would get it to two goals and they would push it back to three. We put one in at the end, but ran out of time," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "We played way better defensively in the second half. We started putting more pressure on their guys.
"We didn't do that from the start. It's the second game of the season. We will learn from it and move on."
Max Marshall finished with eight goals for Chariho. Jackson Hernandez had four goals and two assists. Mason Campbell scored two goals and had an assist, and Owen Gillis contributed an assist.
Prout is 2-0, 2-0 Division II. Chariho (0-2, 0-2) next hosts Cumberland on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.