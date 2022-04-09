WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Nate Ballard scored with 3:30 left in the game and the Chargers beat Coventry, 12-11, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Saturday.
Chariho (1-2, 1-1 Division II) was a man up when Ballard came from behind the crease on an inside roll and converted. Chariho trailed 11-9 after the third quarter, but scored the final three goals of the game to win.
"After the third quarter, we knew we needed to maintain possession or they would drain the clock," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "We refocused on the things that were working on offense."
Ballard finished with three goals and an assist. Konnor Perrin had four goals and two assists.
Charlie Krause scored three times. Nigel Palmer added two goals and two assists, Jackson Hernandez had two assists, and Brendan Allamby finished with one assist.
Coventry dropped to 0-1, 0-1.
Chariho was coming off a 14-7 loss to Cumberland on Friday.
Perrin had two goals and two assists in that game. Krause finished with two goals and an assist, and Brendan Allamby scored twice. Nate Ballard contributed a goal and Hernandez an assist.
Cumberland improved to 2-0, 2-0.
Chariho next hosts Mt. Hope on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
