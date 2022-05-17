WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High gave itself some breathing room by halftime and went on to defeat Westerly High, 14-9, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Tuesday.
The Chargers held a narrow 3-2 lead after one quarter, but outscored the Bulldogs 5-1 in the second period to lead 8-3 at the half. Westerly never recovered.
Charlie Krause led Chariho (8-6, 7-5 Division II) with five goals and one assist. Konnor Perrin added three goals and five assists, Nate Ballard scored three times, and Nigel Palmer had one goal and three assists.
Brendan Allamby chipped in one goal and one assist, and Max Marshall scored once as the Chargers outshot the Bulldogs, 27-24. Charihio goalkeeper Adam Leander made 15 saves.
Liam Cody had four goals and two assists for Westerly (2-11, 2-9). Jack Morrone added three goals and three assists, Andrew Pietraszka had one goal and one assist, and Alex Luzzi scored once.
Chariho next hosts Cumberland on Saturday at 10 a.m. Westerly hosts Coventry on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
