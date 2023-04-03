WOOD RIVER JCT. — South Kingstown took control of the game in the first half and beat Chariho High, 13-5, in the Division II boys lacrosse opener for both teams Monday.
South led 9-1 at the half.
Max Marshall scored three goals, and Nate Ballard had three assists for the Chargers. Hudson McKay and Jackson Hernandez scored a goal each.
Chariho next travels to Prout on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
