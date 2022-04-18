WOOD RIVER JCT. — Konnor Perrin had four goals and four assists as Chariho High edged South Kingstown, 14-12, in a Division II boys lacrosse match Monday.
Charlie Krause added three goals and three assists. Nate Ballard contributed three goals and two assists, Max Marshall had three goals and one assist, and Brendan Allamby finished with a goal and an assist.
The game was tied 8-8 at the half, but Chariho led 12-9 after three quarters.
Chariho was coming off a 21-10 loss to Mount St. Charles on Thursday.
"Today's game was more indicative of how we want to play," Chargers coach Ryan Meade said. "Against Mount St. Charles, we played a man down almost a whole quarter. It was frustrating. This is the healthiest we've been in a while and that helped. We are still learning from our mistakes."
Chariho goalie Adam Leander made 10 saves.
South Kingstown dropped to 2-1, 2-1 Division II. The Chargers (3-3, 3-2) next host Prout on Tuesday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.