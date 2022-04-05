WESTERLY — Cumberland scored four straight goals starting midway through the third quarter and beat Westerly High, 8-6, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Tuesday at Augeri Field.
Westerly had taken a 5-4 lead on a Liam Cody goal, assisted by Jack Morrone, with 9:23 left in the third quarter.
But the Clippers scored the next four to move ahead 8-5 with 3:33 left in the game. Westerly scored with 34 seconds left, but couldn't get any closer.
Cody finished with three goals and an assist. Andrew Pietraszka scored twice. Morrone also scored a goal and contributed three assists.
Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy faced 18 shots and made eight saves.
Cumberland improved to 1-0, 1-0 Division II. The Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1) next travel to Mt. Hope on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
