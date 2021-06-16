WESTERLY — Top-seeded Westerly High found itself in a bit of a jam at halftime of its Division III boys lacrosse semifinal game.
Fourth-seeded Burrillville had scored the first three goals and led by three after one of its long-stick defenders ran the length of the field and scored in the final two minutes of the half.
Westerly had too many unforced errors and turnovers to develop any offensive rhythm in the first half, but a quick push by the Bulldogs after the break could get them back in the game.
And Westerly had its opportunities in the first four minutes of the second half, with three quality shots. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Burrillville goalie Ryan Boutiette stopped all three and the Broncos held on for a 9-7 victory Wednesday to end Westerly's season.
"Pretty much all of the goals scored against us and the times we failed to score we had systems in place to prevent those things; they just weren't polished enough," first-year Westerly coach Lucas Hiltz said. "We were a bit shy of it."
After the third stop by Boutiette, the Broncos converted from about 12 yards out to make it 8-4 with 6:54 left in the third quarter.
The Broncos added another goal on a quick transition, scoring on a textbook play from just a few yards away. The feed came from the left side to a cutting Benjamin Andersen, whose goal made it 9-4 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Boutiette had another save on a point-blank shot that bounced off the ground in the final two minutes of the third quarter.
From early in the second quarter to early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went nearly 26 minutes without a goal.
Jack Morrone finally ended the drought, curling around the crease to score from a few yards out to make it 9-5. Morrone scored 23 seconds later to cut the deficit to three, 9-6, with 10:13 left in the game.
Westerly won the ensuing faceoff, but Burrillville created a turnover and was able to take some time off the clock.
Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy had a number of saves in the final six minutes to keep Westerly close, but the Bulldogs could not score at the other end.
Morrone did score his third goal of the quarter and fourth of the game with 1:00 left, but the Bulldogs could not find the back of the net again.
"Our team has always struggled with lots of turnovers, which in turn makes our team run a lot and tires us out. It limits our offense," Hiltz said. "We needed to make safer moves to get the defense where you want them to be so you can score on them."
When the Broncos (6-2) grabbed the lead early in the first half it gave them momentum.
"That's enormous. People always say first blood is everything," Hiltz said. "I think it's exaggerated, but to be ahead the whole game gives you flexibility on how you want to play it. It definitely makes a difference."
Burrillville coach Eric Tupper said the early lead was important for his team. The Broncos were coming of a 12-6 quarterfinal win against Narragansett on Tuesday.
"We usually start off slow. But I told them you have to start like you finished against Narragansett," Tupper said. "Our passing was crisp, cutting was good and it was important to get off to a good start.
"My goalie was phenomenal. And he was always there beating them to the ball [on missed shots]. And the defense played strong. They got their sticks on the shooters' hands."
Luke Marley, Madigan Hiltz and Drew Pietraszka also scored for Westerly. Liam Cody contributed three assists.
Westerly, which started the season 6-0, finished 8-2.
"I'm proud of the kids. It's a great group of kids," Hiltz said. "It's my first year coaching and I could not have asked for anything better."
