PROVIDENCE — Providence Country Day/St. Raphael handed Westerly High its first loss of the season, 8-7, in a Division III boys lacrosse game Monday.
The defeat came in the regular-season finale for the Bulldogs, who had a goal disallowed with 17 seconds remaining in the contest.
Before the goal, a stick from a PCD/St. Ray's player was broken over Luke Marley's leg, according to an email from the team. Marley took the ball to the goal, and the PCD/St. Ray's player continued to play without his stick resulting in a flag. Marley then scored with 17 seconds left.
Officials initially said the goal stood, but later ruled it would not be allowed and reset the clock to the time of the flag.
Madigan Hiltz finished with four goals and an assist for Westerly. Jack Morrone scored twice, Andrew Pietrascka had one goal, and Marley had an assist.
PCD/St. Ray's scored the first five goals of the game, but Westerly came back to only trail, 5-4, at the half.
PCD/St. Ray's opened an 8-5 lead with 8:56 remaining, but Hiltz scored twice to make it 8-7 with 6:42 left.
Westerly will next play in the Division III playoffs. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
