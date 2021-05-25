WESTERLY — Madigan Hiltz and Jack Morrone scored four goals each, and Westerly High remained unbeaten with a 15-3 Division III boys lacrosse win over Toll Gate on Tuesday.
Morrone added two assists; Hiltz had one.
Andrew Pietroszka finished with three goals and an assist for the Bulldogs. Liam Cody scored twice and had an assist, Luke Marley had a goal and an assist, and Lance Williams scored once. Joe Gervasini contributed three assists, and Michael Carreiro had one.
Westerly led 9-3 at the half and shut out Toll Gate (0-2, 0-2 Division III) in the second half.
Westerly (4-0, 4-0) next hosts Narragansett on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
