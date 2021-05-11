WESTERLY — Jack Morrone scored five goals and the Westerly High boys lacrosse team opened the Division III season with a 19-0 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
Westerly led 10-0 at the half.
Madigan Hiltz contributed three goals and an assist, and Liam Cody had two goals and three assists for the Bulldogs. Lance Williams finished with two goals and an assist, and Luke Marley scored twice. Andrew Pietroszka contributed a goal and two assists.
Eric Fusaro and Jake Perkins each added a goal and an assist, and Hogan Tierney and Joe Gervasini each scored once.
Westerly next travels to Burrillville on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
