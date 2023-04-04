NARRAGANSETT — Freshman Caleb Williams scored three goals as Westerly High opened the Division III boys lacrosse season with an 8-6 victory over Narragansett on Tuesday.
Westerly opened a 7-4 lead early in the fourth quarter on a Williams goal. But Narragansett responded with a pair of goals to make it 7-6 with 5:22 left.
Matt Horton scored with an assist from Lance Williams with 2:39 remaining to put the Bulldogs up by two, 8-6.
Lance Williams finished with two goals, and Liam Cody contributed two goals and an assist. Westerly goalie Ryder Casady made 14 saves while facing 20 shots.
Westerly next hosts the Providence Country Day/St. Ray's co-op on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.