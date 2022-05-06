WOONSOCKET — Westerly High goalkeeper Ryder Casady did what he could against unbeaten Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield, but it didn't stop the co-op team from posting a 17-4 victory in a Division II boys lacrosse game Friday.
Casady faced 38 shots and made 19 saves, which tied the school mark for most stops in a game. Isaac Kaufman set the record with 19 saves against Scituate on May 12, 2014.
Patrick Murphy scored four goals for MSC/NS (9-0, 9-0 Division II).
Liam Cody had three goals for the Bulldogs (2-8, 2-6). Jack Morrone added a goal and an assist.
Westerly next hosts Prout/Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
