NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High managed just a goal in each half and lost to Prout/Exeter-West Greenwich, 11-2, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Thursday.
Westerly trailed 4-1 at the half.
Liam Cody and Eric Fusaro scored Westerly's goals. Andrew Pietraszka and Matthew Horton had assists.
Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy faced 26 shots and made 15 saves.
Prout/EWG is 6-3, 6-3 Division II. The Bulldogs (2-10, 2-8) next play at Chariho on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.