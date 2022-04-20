WESTERLY — Westerly High was limited to one first-half goal and lost to Fitch, 12-6, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game Wednesday.
Liam Cody scored three goals for the Bulldogs (1-4). Jack Morrone, Eric Fusaro and Matthew Horton each added a goal, and Andrew Pietraszka and Lance Williams each had an assist.
Tate Gordon and Evan Salen scored four goals apiece to lead the Falcons (4-2), who led 5-1 after the first quarter and 7-1 at halftime. Fitch outshot the Bulldogs, 24-12.
Westerly next hosts Chariho on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
