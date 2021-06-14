WESTERLY — Madigan Hiltz, Jack Morrone and Andrew Pietroszka scored four goals each, and Westerly High downed Lincoln, 15-5, in the Division III boys lacrosse quarterfinals Monday.
Top-seeded Westerly led 6-2 at the half and 10-3 after three quarters.
Lance Williams and Liam Cody finished with a goal and three assists each. Luke Marley also scored a goal. Morrone, Eric Fussaro and Michael Carreiro added an assist each.
Westerly (8-1) outshot the Lions, 33-14. Goalie Brandon Tallardy made nine saves. No. 8 Lincoln finished the season 1-7.
Westerly advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday or Thursday to face Burrillville or Narragansett. The Bulldogs will host the game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.