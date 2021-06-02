WESTERLY — The coach of the Westerly High boys lacrosse team is only a few years older than his seniors, but Lucas Hiltz, fresh off graduating from the University of Vermont, has gone through the process before.
"I coached these kids when I was in sixth grade and they were 8 years old in Westerly youth lacrosse," Hiltz said. "They loved learning the game then, and now they're in high school giving me respect as a 22-year-old head coach."
Hiltz's rapport with the Bulldogs seems to be as compatible now as when he was the state's leading assist-maker as a sophomore for Westerly's 2015 Division III state championship team. Wednesday, Westerly assumed the top spot in Division III by knocking off previously unbeaten Pilgrim, 11-7, with the regular season winding down.
"It's been a tough season in terms of not having a lot of time to get ready for the season plus not having a season last year during the pandemic," Hiltz said. "But this team has shown a great attitude, especially with the seniors, who have shown tremendous leadership."
The Bulldogs (6-0, 6-0 Division III) excelled in all facets of the game against the Patriots (5-1, 5-1), dominating the second half after a 5-5 halftime tie.
The Westerly defense, paced by Eason Chen, Gabreil Sandoval, Mike Garafola and Matt Garafola, and goalkeeper Brandon Tallardy, who made 13 saves out of 20 shots, was particularly impressive. The group shut down every Pilgrim scorer, aside from Braxton Bragg (six goals).
"Brandon was excellent in goal and our three long poles marked their men," Hiltz said. "Defense involves all facets of the field. The midfielders controlled the ball and our attack was patient, limiting their transition game."
On the first day students were allowed to go mask-free at Westerly, the Bulldog student section turned out strong with 50 fans or so adorned in white. The home-crowd advantage fired up the team in what was a playoff atmosphere.
Hiltz missed the juice of playing big games in college. A hamstring injury that limited his senior year at Westerly did not fully recover, making him focus solely on academics and a degree in forestry at UVM. But he's thrilled to be back in the game on the sidelines, especially since he's coaching his brother, senior Madigan Hiltz.
Madigan Hiltz led Westerly with two goals and three assists. Hiltz, who earned an appointment to the Air Force Academy, is a playmaker like Lucas, Westerly's all-time leading scorer. But he does it in a different way.
"I liked to maneuver through openings and be creative," the coach said. "Madigan is much more physical and bigger than me. He'll stick-handle and push through defenders. He'll like that I said that."
The younger Hiltz fed Andrew Pietraszka for a goal to give Westerly a 6-5 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Ryder Casady followed a minute later with a jump shot off one foot to make it 7-5. After a Bragg goal, Westerly took advantage of a pair of man-up situations to take an 9-6 lead on goals by Morrone. Hiltz assisted on the first, and Liam Cody the second.
Cody and Morrone scored in the fourth quarter. Morrone collected a pass from Hiltz and slowly bounced a shot past Pilgrim keeper Jaoob Brennan (11 saves) with 2:08 left for an 11-7 edge.
Coach Hiltz grew a mustache recently, perhaps channeling his inner Mike Ditka. Unlike the Bears coach, he gives his players plenty of opportunity to speak. During the halftime talk in a 5-5 tie, he allowed captains Garafola and Hiltz to offer much of the advice and spiritual support. The result, a 6-2 edge in goals in the second half, spoke volumes.
"I say what I need to say and let the captains give inspirational positive words," Hiltz said. "Those times when the game is in the balance can offer young players the opportunity to show leadership and learn lessons."
