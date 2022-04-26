COVENTRY — Coventry scored the final two goals of the game and pulled away from Westerly High, 11-8, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Westerly only trailed by one goal, 9-8, after three quarters, but did not score in the final period.
Jack Morrone and Andrew Pietraszka scored three goals each for the Bulldogs. Morrone finished with two assists. Liam Cody contributed a goal and an assist, Alex Luzzi also scored for Westerly and Joe Gervasini had an assist.
Brandon Tallardy finished with 10 saves.
Coventry is 2-4, 2-4 Division II. Westerly (1-6, 1-4) next plays at Cumberland on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
