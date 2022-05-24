LEDYARD — Ben Massengale scored three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and Stonington High stunned top-seeded East Lyme, 11-10, in the semifinals of the ECC boys lacrosse tournament Tuesday at Bill Mignault Field.
The No. 4 Bears (10-7) will face No. 2 Waterford (14-3) in the title game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Montville High. Waterford beat third-seeded Bacon Academy in Tuesday's other semifinal, 14-6, the Lancers' sixth straight victory.
Tyler Simao had four goals and three assists for Stonington. Ethan Mahoney scored twice, Nate Hunyh had one goal and four assists, and Cam Eelentny had one goal and two assists. Goalkeeper Will Banfield made 27 saves.
Stonington is responsible for one of Waterford's three losses, defeating the Lancers, 9-7, on April 14. That is the only time they met this season. East Lyme and Guilford also beat Waterford during the regular season.
— Ken Sorensen
