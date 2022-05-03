STONINGTON — Stonington High held a four-goal lead at halftime, but NFA scored eight times in the second half and beat the Bears, 13-11, in a nonleague boys lacrosse matchup Tuesday.
The Wildcats (5-4) have won four of their last five games.
The Bears, who led 9-5 at intermission, scored just twice in the second half.
Cam Elenteny finished with five goals and one assist for the Bears (5-4). Tyler Simao added two goals and two assists, Ethan Mahoney scored twice, Nate Hunyh had two assists, and Ben Massengale and Jake Flynn each scored once.
Stonington next hosts Montville on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.