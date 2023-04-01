STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny and Ben Massengale scored four goals each and Stonington High defeated Old Lyme, 15-4, in a nonlelague boys lacrosse match on Saturday.
Elenteny had two assists and Massengale one. Ethan Mahoney scored three goals and assisted on another. Nathan Mahoney and Tyler Simao added two goals and two assists apiece.
Will French won 12 of 18 faceoffs.
Stonington next travels to Montville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.