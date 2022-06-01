ELLINGTON — Ellington scored six goals in the second half and topped Stonington High, 6-3, in the first round of the Class S boys lacrosse state tournament on Wednesday.
The No. 15 Bears (11-8) led 1-0 at the half.
Ethan Mahoney, Cam Elenteny and Jake Flynn each finished with a goal for the Bears. Goalie Will Banfield made 22 saves.
No. 2 Ellington (14-3) advanced to the quarterfinals where it will play No. 7 Northwest Catholic on Saturday at 3 p.m. Northwest Catholic beat No. 10 Foran, 12-7, on Wednesday.
The loss ended Stonington's season.
— Keith Kimberlin
