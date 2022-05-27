MONTVILLE — Stonington High experienced all sides of sudden death's emotions this week in the ECC boys lacrosse tournament.
The Bears basked in the high of knocking off conference powerhouse East Lyme on Ben Massengale's overtime goal in Tuesday's semifinals.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, they agonized in Thursday's title game after Waterford's John Zimmermann scored from 14 yards out through a maze of players to break the Bears' hearts, 6-5, in double overtime at Montville High.
The OT goal spoiled a stirring comeback for Stonington in its bid for a first-ever ECC tourney title.
The Bears rose from the body blow of C.J. Landry scoring as time elapsed in the first half, which gave the Lancers a 5-1 lead. Stonington's response was four straight goals — while holding Waterford scoreless in the second half — with the tying score coming courtesy of Massengale, on an assist from Cam Elenteny, with 1:40 left in regulation.
Lancers goalie Jacob Kozlowski made two of his 16 saves in overtime before Zimmermann winged a shot through a scrum of players and into the Stonington net seven minutes into sudden death.
"Their goalie played great," Bears coach Conor Doyle said. "You look back at how tight the game was and the last-second goal at the end of the first half killed us. We mentally checked out defensively with the clock winding down. It was close but the ball left Landry's stick before the buzzer sounded. Still, I'm proud of the way we played. It's not easy to come back against that zone defense."
Waterford, which won its second ECC tournament title, is coached by former Stonington mentor Paul Deon, who is known for his teams' stifling zone defense and ball-control offense.
Second-seeded Waterford (15-3) led throughout against the No. 4 Bears (10-7). Landry, the 6-foot-4 freshman son of former Waterford coach and current athletic director Chris Landry, scored twice early, and Zimmerman added one goal for a 3-0 Lancers lead after one quarter.
"Deon's zones are confidence deflating for an opponent," Doyle said. "We practice against zone offense, but Paul Deon's defenses are frustrating to play against."
With few openings to exploit and Kozlowski on his game in net, Stonington's top scorers Tyler Simao and Cam Elenteny were quiet or thwarted when they could shoot. Nathan Huynh finally got Stonington on the board, curling in from the back of the net midway through the second quarter to cut the gap to 3-1.
A minute later, Waterford's Jackson Huta scored for a 4-1 lead. Landry's halftime buzzer-beating goal from 15 yards out made it 5-1.
Stonington, motivated to show its regular-season 9-7 win over Waterford was not a fluke, as well as its 11-10 overtime win against East Lyme in the semifinals, got back in the game in the third quarter. Ethan Mahoney scored on an assist from Elenteny with six minutes left in the third before Mahoney assisted on Simao's goal from close range to cut the gap to 5-3.
The Bears' pressure was relentless in the fourth, forcing Kozlowsky to make a number of good saves. With 2:25 left, Huynh scored off a Mahoney assist to make it 5-4. Massengale, who was foiled by Kozlowski all night, regained his clutch touch with a left-handed shot from the right side to tie the score with 1:40 left.
Stonington had possession deep in Waterford's zone but could not mount an attack before the buzzer sounded.
"Losing the lead was tough," Kozlowski said, "but as a goalkeeper I try to have a short memory. You can't harp on getting beat for a goal."
Despite the disappointing finish, Stonington won't have time to stew about the loss. The Bears have less than 24 hours to prep for the Class S state tournament. They host Norwich Tech on Friday at 4 p.m. in a qualifying-round game.
"It's probably for the best that we get right back into it," Doyle said. "We can't dwell on the loss. Waterford is the number one seed in Class S and we hung right with them. We look to make a good showing in the states."
