MADDIE STEPSKI, Stonington, Softball, Senior; Stepski collected the 100th hit of her career in the Bears’ win over Fitch. For the week, Stepski was 8 for 11 with three doubles, her 12th home run of the season and six RBIs. Stepski is hitting .746 with 49 RBIs and 30 extra-base hits.

RACHEL FEDERICO, Westerly, Track, Junior; Federico finished first in the discus at the Class B championships. Federico had a school-record throw of 121-4 to take first place. She broke the previous mark of 111-7 by 9-9.

MARISSA PERKINS, Wheeler, Softball, Junior; Perkins was 7 for 16 as the Lions played five games during the week. Perkins hit two homers, doubled twice and drove in nine runs. She is hitting .400 with 20 RBIs this season.

IAN CLARK, Chariho Track, Junior; Clark finished first in the 200 with a meet record at the Class B championships. He also ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that established a meet record, and he placed first in the 100.

