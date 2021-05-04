STONINGTON — Stonington High scored 10 first-half goals and held off Fitch, 15-12, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game Tuesday.
The Bears (5-5) scored five times in each of the first and second quarters to lead 10-5 at intermission.
Cam Elenteny finished with five goals and three assists, Ben Massengale scored four goals, and Tyler Simao had three goals and one assist to lead Stonington. Will French and Ethan Mahoney added one goal apiece, and Nate Hennessey, Aidan Davies, Joe Hayes, Jake Flynn and Matthew Tipple each had one assist.
Stonington held a 42-32 shots advantage over the Falcons (5-2). Bears goalie Will Banfield was credited with 14 saves.
Stonington next hosts Ledyard-Griswold on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.