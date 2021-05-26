EAST LYME — Stonington High gave top-seeded East Lyme a battle before falling to the Vikings, 15-13, in the ECC Division I boys lacrosse tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
The game was tied 8-8 at the half and Stonington only trailed 13-10 after three quarters.
Cam Elenteny and Ben Massengale each scored five goals for the Bears. Elenteny also had three assists and Massengale had one.
Will French added two goals, Tyler Simao contributed a goal and an assist, and Nate Hennessey and Jake Flynn each had an assist.
French won 16 of 29 faceoffs. Goalie Will Banfield made 12 saves for the fourth-seeded Bears.
East Lyme moved to 12-1 and will face Bacon Academy in the title game on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Waterford.
Stonington (7-8) will next play in the Class S tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.