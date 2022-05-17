STONINGTON — Bacon Academy beat Stonington High for the second time this season and wrapped up the ECC Division II boys lacrosse championship with a 9-7 win over the Bears on Tuesday.
Bacon, which beat Stonington by the same score on May 9, is 9-5, 7-0 with one league game remaining. Stonington is 9-6, 6-2.
Cam Elenteny and Ethan Mahoney each had two goals and one assist for the Bears. Ben Massengale and Nate Hunyh finished with a goal and an assist each, and Tyler Simao scored once.
Will Banfield made 13 saves, and Mahoney won 13 of 20 draws.
Stonington next plays at Fitch on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
