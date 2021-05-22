STONINGTON — Unbeaten East Lyme scored 13 goals in the first half and beat Stonington High, 20-12, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse match Saturday.
East Lyme (12-0) led 13-6 at the half.
Cam Elenteny scored six goals and had two assists for the Bears. Ben Massengale finished with three goals, Tyler Simao and Will French contributed a goal and an assist each, and Joe Hayes scored Stonington's remaining goal. Nate Hennessey added two assists, and Aidan Davis had one.
Stonington goalie Will Banfield made 19 saves.
The Bears finished the regular season 7-7. The two teams will play again in the ECC Division I tournament semifinals on Tuesday at a time to be determined. East Lyme will host the game.
— Keith Kimberlin
