STONINGTON — Fitch scored seven first-half goals en route to an 11-6 win over Stonington High in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game Saturday.
The Falcons (6-3) have won three of their last four games.
Cam Elenteny had two goals and one assist for the Bears (5-3). Tyler Simao added two goals, Nate Hunyh had three assists, and Jake Flynn and Nate Mahoney each scored once.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.