STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny scored six goals and had two assists as Stonington High defeated Montville, 12-4, in an ECC Division II boys lacrosse match Thursday.
Tyler Simao finished with four goals and Ben Massengale contributed a goal and an assist for the Bears, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Jake Flynn scored the remaining Stonington goal, and Nate Mahoney, Jackson Hayes and Cooper Light each added one assist.
Will Banfield made seven saves.
Stonington (6-4, 4-0 Division II) scored all its goals in the first half. Montville dropped to 1-9, 0-5.
Stonington next plays at Bacon Academy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
