STONINGTON — Cam Elenteny had four goals and two assists and the Stonington High boys lacrosse team snapped a 10-game losing streak against Waterford with a 9-7 victory Thursday in an ECC out-of-division game.
The last time the Bears defeated the Lancers was on April 21, 2016, an 8-3 win.
Nate Hunyh added two goals and one assist, and Tyler Simao had one goal and three assists for Stonington (4-0). Ben Massengale and Jake Flynn each had one goal and one assist, and Ethan Mahoney finished with two assists.
The Bears led 6-2 at halftime.
Waterford fell to 4-2 on the season. Stonington next plays at Morgan on April 23 at 2:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
