COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy limited Stonington High to two goals in the first half and handed the Bears their first ECC Division II loss of the season, 9-7, on Monday.
Bacon Academy is unbeaten in the league at 4-0 and 6-4 overall. Stonington is 6-5, 4-1.
Stonington tailed 6-2 at the half.
Cam Elenteny finished with three goals and two assists for Stonington. Tyler Simao scored twice. Ben Massengale and Ethan Mahoney each scored a goal. Mahoney won 12 of 19 faceoffs.
Stonington next hosts Ledyard-Griswold on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
