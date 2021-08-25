STONINGTON — Though its won-loss record hovered around .500, the Stonington High boys lacrosse team gained tons of respect around the Eastern Connecticut Conference.
The Bears battled competitively against the ECC's top squads, losing three times to Fitch's best team in years and to undefeated East Lyme, including a 13-12 defeat in the conference tournament. Despite starting just a handful of seniors, Stonington always provided a tough game for the ECC elite.
Stonington's positive reputation in the league carried over to postseason all-conference recognition. Six Bears were named to the ECC Division I first team, and two of those selections made Class S All-State.
"We had a good crew this year and should have posted a better record," Stonington coach Nick Warhola said. "The future looks good. Four of the six ECC first-team picks are coming back."
Two seniors made Class S All-State in addition to ECC first team. Jacob McBain was a first-team All-State pick at long stick midfielder.
"Jacob was amazing this year and it kind of came out of nowhere — of course we didn't play in 2020 because of the pandemic," Warhola said. "Jacob worked especially well on faceoffs, winning ground balls. We collected an obscene amount of ground balls."
As a long stick middie, McBain's role centered on defense. He did produce a goal and assist offensively.
Senior classmate Kyle Marino made the All-State second team on defense. He had two assists.
"Kyle was the player we put on the opponent's best attacker," Warhola said. "He's a hockey player and showed his stick skills and toughness defensively."
Underclassmen comprised Stonington's remaining All-Stars. Sophomore Cam Elenteny was All-ECC first team at attack after scoring 50 goals and adding 19 assists.
"Cam was our leading scorer and pretty unstoppable," Warhola said. "What was great about his production was that he came up big in our toughest games: East Lyme, Bacon and Fitch."
Freshman Tyler Simao made All-ECC first team after accumulating 26 goals and 25 assists as Stonington's second-leading scorer.
"Tyler is a pretty big kid and developed into a team leader right away," Warhola said. "The 25 assists led the team, which shows he came in with advanced stick skills."
Sophomore twins Ben French and Will French also made All-ECC first team.
Will French handled faceoffs, winning 60%, and also contributed offensively with 11 goals and nine assists.
"He just fell short of getting enough votes for All-State," Warhola said. "He wasn't the type of faceoff guy to come off the field. He was a scoring threat and very fast."
Ben French was a defender. Warhola said he offered inspiration by simply being ready to play this season after rehabilitating from a near fatal accident at his home last summer.
"I've coached the sophomores since the seventh grade in youth lacrosse," Warhola said. "Ben was always a leader. For him to play at the level he did after his long rehab was incredible."
Sophomore middie Ben Massengale made ECC honorable mention after contributing 26 goals and five assists. He tied for second on the team in goals with Simao.
"Ben came on late in the year," Warhola said. "He was a force down the stretch."
Senior Aidan Davies, who scored eight goals, was named to the ECC sportsmanship team. Junior Jake Flynn, who had four goals and three assists, was an ECC scholar-athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.