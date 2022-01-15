PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra finished sixth in the mile at the East Coast Championship indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Serra posted a time of 4:29.39.
Westerly's 4x800 relay team of Serra, Jake Delicato, Joey Murdock and John Gingerella placed second in 8:45.92.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.