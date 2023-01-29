PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Delicato and Shep Simmons each placed fourth in events at the Southern Division boys indoor track championships on Saturday.
Delicato turned in a time of 1:31.11 in the 600 and Simmons threw the shot 40-3 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
John Gingerella was fifth in the 600 (1:31.9), as was Christian Dejour in the 300 (38.13).
Delicato, Gingerella, Dejour and Noah Roberts finished second in the 4x400 (3:45.61).
Westerly's 4x800 relay team of Roan Doyle, Roberts, Camden Kelly and Oscar McLaughlin placed fifth in 9:39.87.
— Keith Kimberlin
