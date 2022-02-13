PROVIDENCE — Westerly High finished first in the 4x800 relay at the Last Chance Qualifier boys indoor track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy on Saturday.
Jake Serra, Nick Cozzolino, Joey Murdock and John Gingerella combined for a time of 8:30.31.
Serra also placed fifth in the 600 (1:25.40).
The 4x400 relay of Serra, Jake Delicato, Robbie Wade and Brandon Tallardy finished sixth in 3:37.77.
— Keith Kimberlin
