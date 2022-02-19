PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x800 relay finished third in the boys indoor track and field state championships on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Jake Serra, Nick Cozzolino, Jake Delicato and Joey Murdock combined for a time of 8:18.06.
The 4x400 relay of Serra, Delicato, Wade and Brandon Tallardy placed fifth (3:37.21).
Serra also finished sixth in the 1,500 (4:07.7).
Westerly was 15th with nine points. La Salle Academy claimed the team title with 76 points. Bishop Hendricken was second with 65.
The two relays and Serra qualified for the New Englands in Boston on March 5.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.