PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x800 relay team finished first as the Bulldogs placed eighth at the Class B boys indoor track championships on Saturday.
Jake Delicato, John Gingerella, Noah Roberts and Camden Kelly turned in a time of 8:51.36 to win the 4x800 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Roberts placed third in the 600 (1:32.01), and Dejour was fourth in the 300 (38.0). Gingerella was sixth in the 600 (1:32.43), as was Shep Simmons in the shot put (39-8.75).
The 4x400 relay team of Delicato, Dejour, Gingerella and Roberts finished fourth (3:51.74).
— Keith Kimberlin
