PROVIDENCE — Robbie Wade finished first in the 300 and Shep Simmons won the shot put as Westerly High split a pair of Southern Division boys indoor track meets Thursday night.
Wade turned in a time of 37.21 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. Simmons had a throw of 38-7.
Westerly (1-5, 1-5 Southern Division) beat Chariho, 52-43, but lost to South Kingstown, 49-48.
Jake Delicato finished second in the 600 (1:30.91).
Luke Nelson placed third in the high jump (5-2) and long jump (17-7¼). Camden Kelly was third in the 1,500 (5:00.09) and the 1,000 (3:12.50).
Third-place finishers were Christian Dejour, 300 (40.22), Noah Roberts, 600 (1:33.80) and Noah Manfredi, 55 dash (7.37).
John Gingerella, Wade, Dejour and Wade finished first in the 4x200 (1:39.32).
— Keith Kimberlin
