NEW HAVEN — Two Stonington High runners scored in the 1,000 at the State Open boys indoor track meet Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.
Ryan Gruczka placed third with a time of 2:35.69 and Ryan Orr was fourth in 2:37.49.
Both runners will compete at the New Englands on March 5 in Boston.
Stonington tied for 12th in the team standings with 10 points. Hall won the event with 52 and Hillhouse was second with 48.
Stonington's Josh Mooney, who had the second-best seed time in the 55 hurdles, was disqualified after a false start.
— Keith Kimberlin
