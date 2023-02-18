NEW HAVEN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney won the 55 hurdles at the State Open indoor track meet on Saturday at the Floyd Athletic Center.
Mooney's time of 7.26 tied a meet record for the event and is the best in the country this season, according Stonington coach Ben Bowne.
Mooney also finished third in the long jump (21-6¼). Stonington's Ryan Gruczka finished third in the 1,600 (4:21.36) for the Bears.
Stonington placed fifth with 22 points. Hall won the meet with 66, and Greenwich was second with 30.
Mooney and Gruczka both qualified for the New England championships on March 3 at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston.
— Keith Kimberlin
