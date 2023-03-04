BOSTON — Stonington High's Josh Mooney captured the New England champion in the 55 hurdles at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center on Saturday.
Mooney won the race with a time of 7.39 seconds. Mooney edged Michael Johnston of Lewis Mills, who finished second in 7.48 seconds.
Last spring, the pair raced each other four times outdoors in the 110 hurdles. Johnson beat Mooney at the Class M meet. Mooney returned the favor at the State Open. Johnson edged Mooney for the New England title.
Mooney won the state decathlon last spring, and Johnson was second.
Stonington's Ryan Gruczka placed eighth in the mile on Saturday in 4:21.54.
— Keith Kimberlin
