NEW HAVEN — Stonington High's Josh Mooney won the 55 hurdles and Ryan Gruczka was second in the 1,000 at the SCC Coaches Invitational boys indoor track meet on Saturday.
Mooney turned in a time of 7.47 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. Gruczka finished in 2:34.37.
The 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Anders Dahl, Oliver Cooke, Landon Pelletier and Gruczka was second in 3:43.32.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.