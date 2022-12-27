PROVIDENCE — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka finished first in the 1,000 in an ECC developmental boys indoor track meet on Monday.
Gruczka posted a time of 2:37.24 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Anders Dahl was fifth in the 600 (1:13.14) and Hagen Drake placed sixth in the 55 hurdles (10.41).
Stonington's 4x800 relay of Gruczka, Dahl, Oliver Cooke and Landon Pelletier finished first (8:45.52).
— Keith Kimberlin
