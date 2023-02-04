NEW LONDON — It’s been a given since 2017 that the Stonington High boys indoor track and field team would win the ECC Division II championship.
And though the Bears returned two All-Staters from the 2022 state champion indoor and outdoor squads, coach Ben Bowne realized this year’s unit wouldn’t have enough depth to overtake Ledyard and keep the streak going.
But that fact — the Colonels’ winning total of 143 topped runner-up Stonington’s 102 in the 10-team field — didn’t dim the shine on Stonington’s brightest stars.
Josh Mooney won three events (55 dash, 55 hurdles and long jump). He broke his own ECC record in the long jump.
Ryan Gruczka broke a 24-year ECC record to win the 1,600 (4:26.96) and captured the 3,200. The pair of Division I signees — Mooney to UConn, Gruczka to Northeastern — were joined by a previously unheralded classmate as first-place finishers.
Senior Anders Dahl took first in the pole vault (10-6) and 600 (1:28.53) to bring a smile to Bowne’s face.
“I’m really happy with the performances today,” Bowne said. “Anders had a fantastic day. He’s a senior and filled the shoes of people ahead of him and gets to enjoy being an ECC champion. Josh and Ryan stepped up and kept in tune for upcoming postseason meets. We want to repeat as Class S champs.”
Mooney won his specialty, the hurdles, in a breeze, finishing in 7.65 — just off the ECC mark of 7.52 set by NFA’s Myles Bradley in 2007. He added a first in the 55 (6.62) and popped a 22-¼ on his last jump to stun top-seeded Jacob Lenz of Ledyard (21-2½).
Seeing his name as the second seed in both the 55 and long jump served as motivation for Mooney, who is headed to UConn next fall as a decathlete. Mooney won the CIAC decathlon as a junior last June.
“I came in as a little bit of an underdog in a couple of events,” Mooney said. “Yes, it was motivating. Being the underdog doesn’t happen too often.”
Mooney hopes to pursue the indoor pentathlon (six events) in national meets after vying for state supremacy and a team title in CIAC events, starting Thursday at the Class S meet.
“The main goals I wanted today were to run fast and stay healthy,” Mooney said. “Knock on wood, I’m completely healthy.”
Gruczka reported the same. He focused on just two long-distance events (1,600, 3,200) after running three in last year’s ECC indoor meet. He may do a triple to squeeze out points at the state meet. He’s qualified for national meets with his times to date.
“Coach and I agreed we didn’t need to empty the tank today, but I went all out in the 1,600,” Gruczka said. “I saw the record time and thought I could go for it. I knew it would be tough running in the lead by myself, but I had support around the track giving me updates on my pace. I did what I wanted to do today and feel great going into what I hope is a long and prosperous postseason schedule.”
Racking up individual titles is common for Mooney and Gruczka, but Dahl clearly enjoyed gathering a couple of golds. He won the pole vault at 10-6, nipping two others who cleared 10-6 but had more misses. He won the 600 in 1:28.63, edging Ledyard’s Auguste Estriplet (1:29.33). Bears teammate Oliver Cooke was third in the 600.
Dahl also plays soccer and was a reserve on Stonington’s 2021 Class M state title team before earning a midfield starting spot as a senior. These ECC first places are his top individual honors.
“I didn’t have the most confidence coming into the meet after just getting 9-6 in a previous developmental meet, but I’ve cleared 10-6 before,” Dahl said. “I started pole vaulting last spring. You just have to trust your technique and put the thought of getting injured behind you.”
Stonington went 1-2 in the 3,200, with Gruczka (10:16.36) and Sergio de Oliveira (10:09.30) doing the honors.
Stonington’s 4x180 relay of Matt Turrisi, Hagen Drake, Cayden Tremontozzi and Ben Mahoney placed fourth (1:31.45), the 4x800 relay of Brady DeCastro, Henry Sawin, Graham Pelletier and de Oliveira took third (9:58.48) and the 1,440 sprint medley relay of Turrisi, Cooke, Trementozzi and Dahl was second (3:25.19).
