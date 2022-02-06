NEW LONDON — The ECC Division II boys track and field performance list read like a Stonington High roster. Bears here, there and everywhere.
So there wasn't any doubt that Stonington, after the pandemic cancellation of the 2021 indoor track postseason, would repeat as ECC champion.
In fact, the Bears could have dropped a baton or two, stumbled over a hurdle and underachieved in a few events and still emerged victorious.
But Stonington didn't disappoint and actually exceeded coach Ben Bowne's expectations in a few events Sunday at the Coast Guard Academy.
The Bears standouts, such as returning state hurdle champ Josh Mooney, and long-distance ace Ryan Gruczka, came through as advertised with two wins apiece. And a few others popped career-best performances to help Stonington roll with 177 points in the 11-team meet, 79 ahead of second-place Ledyard (98). Lyman Memorial (39) was a distant third.
Bowne thought his squad could have given champion East Lyme a run for the Division I title if given the opportunity
"In our developmental meets coming in, we typically entered the large division and were crushing it there," said Bowne, who led Stonington's outdoor track team to a second-place finish behind Norwich Free Academy in the ECC championships last spring. "I'm feeling really good going into next week. If we do like we did today, you could make some serious noise in states."
After five of 15 events, Stonington held a 51-50 lead over Ledyard with help from a first-place finish by Ryan Orr in the 1,000-meter run. Then a flurry of Bear tracks buried the rest of the field in the next five events, giving Stonington a 123-69 edge over the Colonels after 11 events.
Mooney won his specialty, the 55-meter hurdles, in 7.81 and also captured the 55-meter dash (6.69). He added a second in the high jump (5-8).
"I do the high jump to prepare for the decathlon in the spring," Mooney said. "There aren't a lot of events indoors such as the javelin, which I do outdoors, so I want to do what I can to help the team. I feel I can take it to the next level in the hurdles or decathlon. Getting a concussion in football has made me reconsider playing football again. I feel my future is in track."
Mooney, who was second in the state decathlon last spring, had plenty of help. Less-heralded teammate Phoenix Glaza was second in the 55 hurdles (8.67) and shot put (39-8) and added a surprise win in the high jump (5-10) for 26 individual points.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is not built like a high jumper and matched his personal record of 5-10 from his sophomore year in 2020.
"I had a great 15-minute spurt, throwing a PR in the shot put, then running back to the high jump pit for a PR before placing second in the hurdles," Glaza said. "I had hoped for a big day in the shot and hurdles, but the high jump was a wild card. My seed was 5-3, so getting back to 5-10 was redemption."
Gruczka, a junior, won the 1,600 (4:38.90) and 3,200 (9:55.5) in easy fashion. He's rebounded well from his collapse at the end of the ECC cross country meet, which dropped him from second to 16th in the final 100 yards.
"That was just a hiccup — a perfect case of dehydration," Gruczka said. "I've made some nutrition adjustments and have challenged myself in training. These races were not in doubt, but I find if you can push yourself without competition it really helps you like a hard workout."
Stonington's depth proved beneficial with its typical relay success. The 4x400 quartet of Will Sawin, Jason Morse, Oliver Cooke and Orr won in 3:45.26.
The 1,440 sprint medley team of Billy deCastro, Matt Turrisi, Landon Pelletier and Morse won in 3:36.07. Pelletier, deCastro, Cooke and Anders Dahl were second in the 4x720 relay (8:06.28). The 4x200 squad of Sawin, Steven Wilk, Burton Corley and Nick Adamson was third in 1:33.13.
Orr and Sawin were second and third, respectively, in the 300 at 37.77 and 39.52. Orr, a natural 800 runner, nearly pulled off an upset.
"I was a bit out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to step up to help the team," Orr said. "That's what we do. We have a lot of athletes who can contribute in many events."
In the 600, Morse was second (1:31.93), Cooke was third (1:32.13) and deCastro sixth (1:36.02). Dahl added a third in the 1,000 (2:53.7). Sergio de Oliveira was second in the 3,200 (10:33.90), and John Cannella was fifth in the 3,200 (11:16.11) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:59.77).
Wilk was fourth in the 55 hurdles (9.21), and Ben Stamm was third in the pole vault (9-6).
Stonington resumes action in the Class S state meet 4 p.m. Saturday at the Floyd Little Center in New Haven.
