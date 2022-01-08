PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra finished second in two races during a Southern Division boys indoor track meet Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Serra turned in a time of 4:11.98 in the 1,500, just 0.32 seconds out of first. Serra had a 2:41.10 in the 1,000.
Jake Delicato was third in the 600 (1:30.26), as was Robbie Wade in the 300 (39.24).
Westerly (1-3) lost to North Kingstown, 83-20, and Portsmouth, 69-28.
Results with Westerly place finishers against only the two teams it scored against were unavailable. Instead, results included competitors from the seven other Southern Division schools that competed on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
